Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 walks.

Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (6.4%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (10.3%).

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .215 AVG .342 .320 OBP .451 .331 SLG .495 10 XBH 11 2 HR 3 14 RBI 21 27/20 K/BB 19/20 6 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings