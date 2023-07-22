Adrian Meronk will compete from July 20-23 in the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom, taking on a par-71, 7,383-yard course.

Adrian Meronk Insights

Meronk has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Meronk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Meronk finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Meronk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 33 E 281 0 3 0 0 $245,170

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,383 yards, 378 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Meronk has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,282 yards, 101 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard Royal Liverpool Golf Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Meronk's Last Time Out

Meronk was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Meronk was better than only 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Meronk failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Meronk had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.4).

Meronk's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.9).

In that last outing, Meronk had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Meronk ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.6.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Meronk finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards

