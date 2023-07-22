The Arizona Cardinals at the moment have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire league at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Cardinals games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

The Cardinals won just one game at home last year, but three on the road.

Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray had 14 TD passes and seven interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game).

On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and accumulated 418 yards.

On the ground, James Conner scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 782 yards (60.2 per game).

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 catches for 300 yards.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

