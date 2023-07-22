Held from July 20-23, Chez Reavie is set to play in the 2023 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

Looking to place a wager on Reavie at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Reavie has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score five times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Reavie has finished in the top five once.

In his past five tournaments, Reavie has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Reavie will try to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 38 -4 280 0 18 1 2 $2.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Reavie has one win in his past three starts at this event. His average finish has been 29th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The par-71 course measures 7,480 yards this week, 475 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) checks in at 7,480 yards, 178 yards longer than the average course Reavie has played in the past year (7,302 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 49th percentile.

Reavie was better than 54% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Reavie recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Reavie recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Reavie carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that last tournament, Reavie's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Reavie ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Reavie had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Reavie Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.