Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Christian Walker (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Reds
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks while batting .261.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 60.6% of his 94 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (19.1%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this season (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 45 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.268
|AVG
|.254
|.354
|OBP
|.322
|.554
|SLG
|.470
|26
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|34
|34/22
|K/BB
|38/18
|3
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.78, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.