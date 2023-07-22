On Saturday, Christian Walker (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks while batting .261.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 60.6% of his 94 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (19.1%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this season (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 45 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .268 AVG .254 .354 OBP .322 .554 SLG .470 26 XBH 22 11 HR 9 29 RBI 34 34/22 K/BB 38/18 3 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings