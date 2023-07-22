The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362) and total hits (95) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (19.8%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Carroll has an RBI in 34 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (52.7%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .276 AVG .292 .351 OBP .375 .517 SLG .559 20 XBH 23 10 HR 9 27 RBI 24 38/16 K/BB 39/19 10 SB 19

Reds Pitching Rankings