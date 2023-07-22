Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362) and total hits (95) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (19.8%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Carroll has an RBI in 34 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (52.7%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.276
|AVG
|.292
|.351
|OBP
|.375
|.517
|SLG
|.559
|20
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|24
|38/16
|K/BB
|39/19
|10
|SB
|19
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Williamson (1-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
