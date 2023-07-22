Diamondbacks vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.
The Reds will give the ball to Brandon Williamson (1-2), while the Diamondbacks' starter has not yet been announced.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 25 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 18 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Arizona is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (490 total).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Tommy Henry vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 18
|@ Braves
|W 16-13
|Zach Davies vs Bryce Elder
|July 19
|@ Braves
|W 5-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Charlie Morton
|July 20
|@ Braves
|L 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Spencer Strider
|July 21
|@ Reds
|L 9-6
|Tommy Henry vs Ben Lively
|July 22
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
|July 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Zach Davies vs Luke Weaver
|July 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Nelson vs Miles Mikolas
|July 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Steven Matz
|July 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Jack Flaherty
|July 28
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
