Saturday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.

The Reds will give the ball to Brandon Williamson (1-2), while the Diamondbacks' starter has not yet been announced.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 25 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 18 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (490 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule