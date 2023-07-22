The Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +100 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 10.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 18-24 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of its 98 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 6-4-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 28-20 20-19 34-25 39-31 15-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.