Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds take the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 490.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.334 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves W 16-13 Away Zach Davies Bryce Elder 7/19/2023 Braves W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Charlie Morton 7/20/2023 Braves L 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds L 9-6 Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds - Away Zach Davies Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Nelson Miles Mikolas 7/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tommy Henry Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert

