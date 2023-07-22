Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jonathan India, Corbin Carroll and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 95 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.362/.537 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 18 2-for-5 3 0 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 101 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.361/.516 so far this year.

Marte brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 3 2 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

India Stats

India has recorded 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .255/.339/.418 slash line on the year.

India hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has recorded 95 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.360/.460 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

