On Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .285.

In 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 5.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (44.2%), including five games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .247 AVG .319 .244 OBP .387 .318 SLG .468 4 XBH 10 1 HR 2 6 RBI 16 17/0 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

