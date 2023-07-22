Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .285.
- In 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 5.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (44.2%), including five games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.247
|AVG
|.319
|.244
|OBP
|.387
|.318
|SLG
|.468
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|16
|17/0
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
