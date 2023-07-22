The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.192 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .235 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 24 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 22.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has an RBI in 16 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (42.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .264 AVG .208 .304 OBP .307 .597 SLG .416 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 26/5 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings