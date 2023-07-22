On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 56.5% of his games this season (39 of 69), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 4.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 16 of 69 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .296 AVG .243 .339 OBP .291 .339 SLG .383 5 XBH 9 0 HR 3 12 RBI 16 25/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings