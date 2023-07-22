The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .250 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 36 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 64 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 11 games this year (17.2%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this season (26 of 64), with two or more runs three times (4.7%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .263 AVG .233 .306 OBP .358 .421 SLG .256 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 8 29/7 K/BB 20/14 14 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings