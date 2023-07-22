In the Hall of Fame Open semifinals on Saturday, John Isner takes on Alex Michelsen.

With -130 odds, Isner is favored over Michelsen (+100) for this matchup.

John Isner vs. Alex Michelsen Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

John Isner vs. Alex Michelsen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, John Isner has a 56.5% chance to win.

John Isner Alex Michelsen -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +210 Odds to Win Tournament +500 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

John Isner vs. Alex Michelsen Trends and Insights

By beating No. 14-ranked Tommy Paul 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 on Friday, Isner advanced to the semifinals.

Michelsen won 6-3, 6-3 against Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Isner has played 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 29.8 games per match (28.8 in best-of-three matches).

Isner has played one match on grass over the past year, and 39.0 games per match.

Michelsen has played 12 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.6 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.9% of those games.

On grass courts, Michelsen has played six matches and averaged 27.3 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Isner and Michelsen have played in the last five years.

