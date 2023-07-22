The field for the 2023 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will include Keith Mitchell. The event is from July 20-23.

Looking to place a bet on Mitchell at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Keith Mitchell Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Mitchell has scored under par seven times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Mitchell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Mitchell has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Mitchell has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 36 -4 280 0 19 2 3 $2.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,480 yards, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,005 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) has a recent scoring average of -6.

Courses that Mitchell has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,296 yards, 184 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell was relatively mediocre on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mitchell shot better than 39% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Mitchell carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mitchell recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Mitchell's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the tournament average (4.9).

In that last competition, Mitchell carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Mitchell ended the Genesis Scottish Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Mitchell finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Mitchell Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.