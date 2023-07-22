On Saturday, Ketel Marte (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Reds.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .516 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 68 of 90 games this year (75.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has driven in a run in 32 games this year (35.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .285 AVG .287 .360 OBP .362 .479 SLG .548 18 XBH 23 6 HR 11 19 RBI 35 32/18 K/BB 35/20 3 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings