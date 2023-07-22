Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Reds
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .260.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, 109th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 86 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (16.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (38.4%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (16.3%).
- In 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.264
|AVG
|.256
|.322
|OBP
|.300
|.540
|SLG
|.411
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|34/13
|K/BB
|26/8
|2
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Reds will send Williamson (1-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.