Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .230.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 29 of 59 games this year (49.2%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (20.3%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 14 games this season (23.7%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 22 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .273 AVG .194 .309 OBP .230 .477 SLG .333 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 19/4 K/BB 28/5 2 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings