Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .230.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in 29 of 59 games this year (49.2%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (20.3%).
  • In six games this year, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 14 games this season (23.7%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 22 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 30
.273 AVG .194
.309 OBP .230
.477 SLG .333
10 XBH 9
3 HR 3
9 RBI 8
19/4 K/BB 28/5
2 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Weaver (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 7.22 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
