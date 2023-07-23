After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luke Weaver) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .175 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In 36.8% of his games this year (seven of 19), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .037 AVG .300 .071 OBP .313 .037 SLG .433 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings