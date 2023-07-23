Christian Walker -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .261 with 29 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 67th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 58 of 95 games this year (61.1%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (28.4%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (18.9%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 45 of 95 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .268 AVG .254 .354 OBP .321 .554 SLG .471 26 XBH 23 11 HR 9 29 RBI 34 34/22 K/BB 40/18 3 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings