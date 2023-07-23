Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .261 with 29 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 67th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 58 of 95 games this year (61.1%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (28.4%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (18.9%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 45 of 95 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.268
|AVG
|.254
|.354
|OBP
|.321
|.554
|SLG
|.471
|26
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|34
|34/22
|K/BB
|40/18
|3
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
