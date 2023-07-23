Christian Walker -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is batting .261 with 29 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 67th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in 58 of 95 games this year (61.1%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (28.4%).
  • Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (18.9%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
  • He has scored in 45 of 95 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 48
.268 AVG .254
.354 OBP .321
.554 SLG .471
26 XBH 23
11 HR 9
29 RBI 34
34/22 K/BB 40/18
3 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.