Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362) and total hits (96) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is eighth in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 63 of 92 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.3%).

He has homered in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has driven in a run in 35 games this season (38.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season (49 of 92), with two or more runs 19 times (20.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .276 AVG .293 .351 OBP .374 .517 SLG .573 20 XBH 24 10 HR 10 27 RBI 25 38/16 K/BB 39/19 10 SB 19

Reds Pitching Rankings