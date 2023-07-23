The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley will take the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -110. The over/under for the game is listed at 11 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 11 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those contests.

Arizona has entered 52 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 25-27 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 45 of its 99 chances.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 6-4-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 28-21 20-20 34-25 39-31 15-14

