The Cincinnati Reds will send a hot-hitting Matt McLain to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 116 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank ninth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 492 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.330 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Ruiz will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after coming out of the bullpen 37 times.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Braves W 16-13 Away Zach Davies Bryce Elder 7/19/2023 Braves W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Charlie Morton 7/20/2023 Braves L 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds L 9-6 Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds - Away José Ruiz Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Nelson Miles Mikolas 7/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tommy Henry Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners - Home - Bryan Woo

