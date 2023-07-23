How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
The Cincinnati Reds will send a hot-hitting Matt McLain to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 116 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank ninth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 492 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.330 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Ruiz will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 28-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after coming out of the bullpen 37 times.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|W 16-13
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Bryce Elder
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Charlie Morton
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|L 7-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Spencer Strider
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|L 9-6
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ben Lively
|7/22/2023
|Reds
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Brandon Williamson
|7/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|José Ruiz
|Luke Weaver
|7/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Miles Mikolas
|7/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Steven Matz
|7/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Jack Flaherty
|7/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
|7/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Bryan Woo
