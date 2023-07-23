When the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) take on the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Diamondbacks are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Reds (-110). The over/under for the game has been set at 11 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Luke Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.22 ERA) vs Jose Ruiz - ARI (3-1, 5.48 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Reds have a 21-9 record (winning 70% of their games).

Cincinnati has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 25-27 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +800 - 3rd

