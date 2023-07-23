The Cincinnati Reds (54-46) aim to continue their four-game winning streak when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds will give the ball to Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Jose Ruiz (3-1, 5.48 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.22 ERA) vs Ruiz - ARI (3-1, 5.48 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ruiz

Ruiz will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old righty has appeared in relief 37 times this season.

In his 37 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .278 against him. He has a 5.48 ERA and averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings.

José Ruiz vs. Reds

The Reds have totaled 490 runs this season (eighth in MLB) and are batting .253 collectively with 111 home runs (16th in the league).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Reds will hand the ball to Weaver (2-2) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.22, a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.632 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Weaver has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

