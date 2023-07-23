Emmanuel Rivera -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera has 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .280.
  • In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Rivera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this year (32.1%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 28
.247 AVG .309
.244 OBP .376
.318 SLG .454
4 XBH 10
1 HR 2
6 RBI 16
17/0 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Weaver (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 7.22 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
