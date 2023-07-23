On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 41 walks.

In 44 of 80 games this season (55.0%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (10.0%).

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (35 of 80), with two or more runs seven times (8.8%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .215 AVG .345 .320 OBP .453 .331 SLG .491 10 XBH 11 2 HR 3 14 RBI 22 27/20 K/BB 19/21 6 SB 5

