Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Reds
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 41 walks.
- In 44 of 80 games this season (55.0%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (10.0%).
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (35 of 80), with two or more runs seven times (8.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.215
|AVG
|.345
|.320
|OBP
|.453
|.331
|SLG
|.491
|10
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|22
|27/20
|K/BB
|19/21
|6
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.75).
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.22, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.