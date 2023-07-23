Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Reds.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .251 with five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), with multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).

In 65 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .263 AVG .237 .306 OBP .357 .421 SLG .269 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 8 29/7 K/BB 20/14 14 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings