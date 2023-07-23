The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .643 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .514. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 69 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 91), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has driven home a run in 33 games this season (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 52.7% of his games this year (48 of 91), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (17.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .285 AVG .288 .360 OBP .364 .479 SLG .545 18 XBH 23 6 HR 11 19 RBI 36 32/18 K/BB 36/21 3 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings