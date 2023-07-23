Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Reds
|Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .257.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 116th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 57 of 87 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (24.1%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (16.1%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (34.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.264
|AVG
|.250
|.322
|OBP
|.293
|.540
|SLG
|.401
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|34/13
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Weaver (2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 7.22 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.