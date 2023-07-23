The Phoenix Mercury (6-15), on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, aim to break a six-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (11-10).

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-4.5) 157.5 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-4.5) 157.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-4.5) 156.5 -200 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-4.5) 156.5 -190 +150 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have covered 10 times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Mercury are 7-13-0 ATS this year.
  • When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 5-6.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread twice this season (2-7 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, eight out of the Mystics' 20 games have gone over the point total.
  • The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 20 times this season.

