Mercury vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:36 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury (6-15), on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, aim to break a six-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (11-10).
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-4.5)
|157.5
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-4.5)
|157.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-4.5)
|156.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Mystics (-4.5)
|156.5
|-190
|+150
Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have covered 10 times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mercury are 7-13-0 ATS this year.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 5-6.
- Phoenix has covered the spread twice this season (2-7 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, eight out of the Mystics' 20 games have gone over the point total.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 20 times this season.
