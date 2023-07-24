As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the NFL.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona compiled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 21st, allowing 348.9 yards per contest.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last year, but three away from home.

As favorites last season Arizona recorded just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray had 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game).

Murray also ran for 418 yards and three TDs.

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

