Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Monday, Carson Kelly (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .183 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In eight of 20 games this year (40.0%) Kelly has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 20 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.037
|AVG
|.303
|.071
|OBP
|.314
|.037
|SLG
|.424
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .362 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.