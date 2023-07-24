After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks while batting .260.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Walker has picked up a hit in 59 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this season (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 45 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .268 AVG .254 .354 OBP .323 .554 SLG .472 26 XBH 24 11 HR 9 29 RBI 34 34/22 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings