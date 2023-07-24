After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks while batting .260.
  • He ranks 69th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 59 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
  • In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this season (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
  • In 45 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 49
.268 AVG .254
.354 OBP .323
.554 SLG .472
26 XBH 24
11 HR 9
29 RBI 34
34/22 K/BB 41/19
3 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
  • The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .362 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.