Monday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 24.

The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (6-5) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 44 times and won 28, or 63.6%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 18-8, a 69.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 495 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).

Diamondbacks Schedule