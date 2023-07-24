Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 24.
The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (6-5) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-4).
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 44 times and won 28, or 63.6%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 18-8, a 69.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 495 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Braves
|W 5-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Charlie Morton
|July 20
|@ Braves
|L 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Spencer Strider
|July 21
|@ Reds
|L 9-6
|Tommy Henry vs Ben Lively
|July 22
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Brandon Williamson
|July 23
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|José Ruiz vs Luke Weaver
|July 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Adam Wainwright
|July 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Steven Matz
|July 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jack Flaherty
|July 28
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|July 29
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Bryan Woo
|July 30
|Mariners
|-
|Kyle Nelson vs Luis Castillo
