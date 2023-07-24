Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +115. The total for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +115 9.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have a 28-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.6% of those games).

Arizona has gone 20-8 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Arizona has played in 100 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-50-5).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 28-22 20-21 34-25 39-32 15-14

