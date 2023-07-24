The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Monday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB action with 117 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Arizona's .429 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (495 total, five per game).

The Diamondbacks' .326 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank third in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.335).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Nelson has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Nelson is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Braves W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Charlie Morton 7/20/2023 Braves L 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds L 9-6 Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away José Ruiz Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Ryne Nelson Adam Wainwright 7/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners - Home - Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners - Home Kyle Nelson Luis Castillo

