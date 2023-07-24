The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) have dropped four games in a row as they ready to square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56), who have dropped three in a row. Monday's outing at Chase Field begins at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (6-5) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.66 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (6-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Nelson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 4, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 11 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .362 against him.

Wainwright enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this outing.

He has not had an appearance yet in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

