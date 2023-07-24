Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .231.

In 48.1% of his games this year (25 of 52), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 28 .264 AVG .202 .304 OBP .295 .597 SLG .405 10 XBH 9 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 26/5 K/BB 30/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings