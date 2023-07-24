Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .231.
- In 48.1% of his games this year (25 of 52), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|.264
|AVG
|.202
|.304
|OBP
|.295
|.597
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|26/5
|K/BB
|30/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .362 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.