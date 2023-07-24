The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Reds.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 41 walks.

In 55.6% of his games this season (45 of 81), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.2%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.6% of his games this season, Perdomo has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .215 AVG .347 .320 OBP .451 .331 SLG .504 10 XBH 12 2 HR 3 14 RBI 22 27/20 K/BB 19/21 6 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings