Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .250 with five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (37 of 66), with more than one hit 14 times (21.2%).

He has hit a home run in two of 66 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 40.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .263 AVG .234 .306 OBP .354 .421 SLG .266 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 8 29/7 K/BB 21/14 14 SB 8

Cardinals Pitching Rankings