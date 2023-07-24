Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is batting .250 with five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
  • McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (37 of 66), with more than one hit 14 times (21.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 66 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 40.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 32
.263 AVG .234
.306 OBP .354
.421 SLG .266
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
5 RBI 8
29/7 K/BB 21/14
14 SB 8

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .362 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.