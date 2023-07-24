Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
  • He ranks 13th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.
  • In 70 of 92 games this season (76.1%) Marte has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
  • In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Marte has had an RBI in 33 games this season (35.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 48
.285 AVG .295
.360 OBP .378
.479 SLG .549
18 XBH 23
6 HR 11
19 RBI 36
32/18 K/BB 36/24
3 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
  • The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 4, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 41-year-old has amassed a 7.66 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.