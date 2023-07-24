Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .253 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- He ranks 82nd in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 64.8% of his games this season (57 of 88), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (33 of 88), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 34.1% of his games this year (30 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.264
|AVG
|.243
|.322
|OBP
|.286
|.540
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|34/13
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 96 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, July 4, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed a 7.66 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .362 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.