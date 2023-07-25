Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in 31 of 61 games this season (50.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.3%).
  • He has homered in six games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Thomas has an RBI in 15 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In 22 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.286 AVG .196
.327 OBP .231
.484 SLG .330
10 XBH 9
3 HR 3
10 RBI 8
19/5 K/BB 30/5
2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Matz (1-7) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
