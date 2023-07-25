After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .175.

Kelly has gotten at least one hit in 38.1% of his games this season (eight of 21), with multiple hits three times (14.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In four games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of 21 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .033 AVG .303 .065 OBP .314 .033 SLG .424 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 10/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

