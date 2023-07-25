Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .175.
- Kelly has gotten at least one hit in 38.1% of his games this season (eight of 21), with multiple hits three times (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In four games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in three of 21 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.033
|AVG
|.303
|.065
|OBP
|.314
|.033
|SLG
|.424
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|10/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
