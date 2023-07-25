After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Cardinals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .263 with 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 60 of 97 games this year (61.9%) Walker has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (40.2%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (14.4%).

He has scored in 46 of 97 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .273 AVG .254 .360 OBP .323 .570 SLG .472 27 XBH 24 12 HR 9 30 RBI 34 35/23 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings