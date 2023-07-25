Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (98) this season while batting .283 with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his games this season (64 of 94), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (21.3%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.4% of his games this season, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (53.2%), including 19 multi-run games (20.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.298
|.342
|OBP
|.380
|.506
|SLG
|.589
|20
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|27
|40/16
|K/BB
|41/20
|10
|SB
|19
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.