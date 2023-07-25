Tuesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) and the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) squaring off at Chase Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 25.

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (9-4) for the Diamondbacks and Steven Matz (1-7) for the Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 0-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 28 (62.2%) of those contests.

Arizona has a record of 27-13, a 67.5% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 501 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule