Steven Matz gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Chase Field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 0-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite 45 total times this season. They've finished 28-17 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Arizona has a 26-12 record (winning 68.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 55.6% chance to win.

Arizona has played in 101 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-50-5).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-25 28-22 20-21 34-26 39-33 15-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.